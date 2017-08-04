Adam, Romain et Guillaume pour votre émission spéciale tekno.
Au menu Aujourd’hui, l’un des plus gros festival tekno, l’Awakening.
special awakening
107.9 MHz
6 Boulevard GAMBETTA
12000 RODEZ
redaction.rodez@cfmradio.fr
Téléphone : 05 65 75 64 36
Coordinateur : David Dumont
90.2 MHz
Avenue de Toulouse
12200 Villefranche de R
redaction.villefranche@cfmradio.fr
Téléphone : 05 65 45 01 00
Coordinateur : David Lefébure
90.7 MHz
5 Boulevard Garisson
82000 Montauban
redaction.montauban@cfmradio.fr
Téléphone : 05 63 93 00 20
Coordinateur : Rémy Torroella
94.7 MHz
Maison du Pays 2 Grand rue de l'Horloge
81170 Cordes sur Ciel
redaction.cordes@cfmradio.fr
Téléphone : 05 63 56 63 15
Coordinateur : Jacq-André Nguegan
99.4 MHz
15, avenue du Père Huc
82160 Caylus
redaction.caylus@cfmradio.fr
Téléphone : 05 63 67 03 57
Coordinateur : Lisa Eychenne
Adam, Romain et Guillaume pour votre émission spéciale tekno.
Au menu Aujourd’hui, l’un des plus gros festival tekno, l’Awakening.
special awakening